Hundreds protest on UNC campus against Confederate statue

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A few hundred people rallied on the campus of North Carolina’s flagship university to demand the removal of a Confederate statue there.

The gathering Tuesday night at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill focused on a statue known as “Silent Sam.” People chanted “tear it down” while uniformed officers watched from behind temporary metal barriers ringing the statue, depicting a Confederate soldier.

“Hey, hey. Ho, ho. This racist statue has got to go,” the crowd also chanted.

Several speakers addressed the crowd with a megaphone. One student, Mario Benavente, said the statue glorifies slavery. “It celebrates the subjugation of black and brown people,” he told the crowd.

The protest was largely peaceful, but at least one man was taken away by officers. It’s unclear if he was charged.

