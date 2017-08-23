Greenville North State set to play Texas tonight

WILLIAMSPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s finally game day for Greenville North State.

It’s been a long two days off for the team, who has had a chance to rest and recover ahead of the game.

The team will face a tough opponent Wednesday night against Lufkin, Texas.

Lufkin has two talented big pitchers: Hunter Ditsworth, 5-foot-11, 154 pounds, and Collin Ross, 5-foot-11 153 pounds.

Both have already pitched in the tournament and led their teams to wins.

Chase Anderson, who has been nothing short of perfect for North State so far, is expected to start for Greenville.

The game will be on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

If North State wins, they advance automatically to the U.S. Championship game Saturday.

If they lose, they will play the winner of Connecticut and New Jersey Thursday.