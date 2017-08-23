FIRST ON 9: No criminal charges to be filed against Yuppy Puppy employee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police confirm to WNCT that no criminal charges will be filed against a Yuppy Puppy employee following the death of an English bulldog puppy two weeks ago.

It’s a story WNCT has covered extensively, after a family came forward saying their 6-month-old dog died after going to the salon for a bath.

After airing the original story, WNCT heard from at least a dozen other dog owners who said their pet was also injured after going to Yuppy Puppy.

Greenville Police sent the puppy that died off to the state lab for a necropsy to determine the cause of death. The test showed no evidence of trauma or strangulation.

According to the necropsy results, the dog had features of a condition called brachycephalic airway syndrome, which can compromise normal respiration. Stress, excitement, increased environmental temperature and humidity can all increase breathing difficult in animals with the condition.

Greenville Police say because they can’t prove it was criminal intent on the part of the dog salon employee, criminal charges can’t be filed.

The family tells WNCT’s Josh Birch they still plan to file a civil lawsuit against Yuppy Puppy.

