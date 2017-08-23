First Alert Forecast: Quiet this morning but stormy afternoon and evening

SUMMARY: A strong cold front will push into a hot, unstable air mass in eastern North Carolina late this afternoon. Strong/severe thunderstorms may develop. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with warm and humid temperatures in the 70s inland and 80s coastal. There is no fog development this morning so the ride in to work should be worry free, weather-wise. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with strong/severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the 90’s with a heat index again in the upper 90s to triple digits. It will be breezy with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid again tonight with scattered rain and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

THURSDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with scattered showers/storms and highs near 80.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of thunderstorms near the Bahamas, and the leftover circulation of former Tropical Storm Harvey near the Yucatan Peninsula. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 30% 90 ° F precip: 30% 90 ° F precip: 40% 88 ° F precip: 40% 87 ° F precip: 50% 84 ° F precip: 70% 80 ° F precip: 80% 78 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 60% 76 ° F precip: 70% 75 ° F precip: 70% 74 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 80% 74 ° F precip: 70% 73 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 50% 80 ° F precip: 50% 82 ° F precip: 50% 80 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast