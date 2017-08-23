First Alert Forecast: Quiet this morning but stormy afternoon and evening

SUMMARY: A strong cold front will push into a hot, unstable air mass in eastern North Carolina late this afternoon. Strong/severe thunderstorms may develop. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with warm and humid temperatures in the 70s inland and 80s coastal. There is no fog development this morning so the ride in to work should be worry free, weather-wise. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with strong/severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the 90’s with a heat index again in the upper 90s to triple digits. It will be breezy with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph.

 

TONIGHT: Warm and humid again tonight with scattered rain and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

THURSDAY: Skies will be variably cloudy with scattered showers/storms and highs near 80.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of thunderstorms near the Bahamas, and the leftover circulation of former Tropical Storm Harvey near the Yucatan Peninsula.  Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Wed
77° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
82° F
precip:
10%
11am
Wed
85° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
90° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
91° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Wed
90° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Wed
90° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
70%
12am
Thu
75° F
precip:
70%
1am
Thu
74° F
precip:
50%
2am
Thu
74° F
precip:
60%
3am
Thu
74° F
precip:
80%
4am
Thu
74° F
precip:
70%
5am
Thu
73° F
precip:
60%
6am
Thu
73° F
precip:
40%
7am
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
