Deputies arrest two men in connection to 2015 Dover murder

By Published: Updated:

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection to a 2015 murder in Dover.

According to the Craven County Sheriff deputies arrested Joshual Duncan and Alexander Malone on Tuesday.

Investigators say the two suspects are wanted in connection to the death of Robert  Tripp in Dover on July 14, 2015. Deputies discovered the 27-year-old’s body in an overgrown yard near Dover Fort Barnwell Road.

The Craven county Sheriff’s Office says Malone and Duncan face an open count of murder. Both are being held without in the Craven County Jail.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s