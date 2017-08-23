Deputies arrest two men in connection to 2015 Dover murder

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection to a 2015 murder in Dover.

According to the Craven County Sheriff deputies arrested Joshual Duncan and Alexander Malone on Tuesday.

Investigators say the two suspects are wanted in connection to the death of Robert Tripp in Dover on July 14, 2015. Deputies discovered the 27-year-old’s body in an overgrown yard near Dover Fort Barnwell Road.

The Craven county Sheriff’s Office says Malone and Duncan face an open count of murder. Both are being held without in the Craven County Jail.