Bus drivers are on the lookout for crime in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–As we approach the start of the school year, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is training a new kind of crime fighter: your student’s bus driver.

Bus drivers across the school system are being trained to recognize crime while they’re out picking up and dropping off your student.

It’s a form of the Community Watch Program.

Bus drivers are asked to look out for certain crimes and then radio them into their coordinator.

“It’s about these bus drivers just being able to do a little bit more like seeing that aggressive dog or seeing somebody that looks suspicious in the neighborhood who doesn’t belong,” Deputy John Ricker, community watch coordinator, said.

The bus drivers will never interfere in the crime and will leave that up to law enforcement.

“They will actually get on their radio and call crimes into their coordinator, who I will be teaching all the ins and outs for who to contact at dispatch,” Deputy Ricker said. “We’re going to be that much safer.”

There are 109 community watch programs in the county and 213 bus drivers.

The sheriff’s office recently trained ONWASA and JOEMC to be on the lookout for crime as well.

