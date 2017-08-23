Building across from Pitt Co. Montessori school shot at

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A building across the street from the Children’s Montessori School on Old Firetower Road was shot at early Wednesday morning, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 1700 block of Old Firetower Road.

There were 10 people inside, but the Sheriff’s Office said no one was hit.

The shots, according to Lt. Kip Gaskins, were fired from a vehicle.

There is currently no description of the vehicle or shooter, and Lt. Gaskins says the investigation is ongoing.

