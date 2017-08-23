Beaufort County teachers attend mental health first aid training

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Teachers in Beaufort County partnered with Trillium Health Resources today and attended an eight hour course on mental health first aid training.

The free course was offered to anyone in the Beaufort County school district but pushed specifically towards the teachers, counselors, nurses, and office personnel.

They learned what to look for when a student is struggling in the classroom and how to best handle the situation at hand.

“Our suicide rate in youth is going up,” Amy Corbitt, Trillium county training manager. “It’s one of those things that if we help one child out of these classes we’ve done our job.

The goal of the course is to help school employees feel confident in responding to mental health crises in their classrooms. Corbitt said it’s important for teachers, who are with the students a majority of the day.

