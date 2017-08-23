Beaufort County Schools to begin new K-8 curriculum

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A-B-C’s may be taught the same across the “black” board, but for Beaufort County Schools, a full new curriculum is being rolled out.

“When we looked at our curriculum,” said Andrea Lilley, executive director of instructional services of Beaufort County Schools. “We found that we had different programs and curriculums used at different schools. And so what we wanted to do was we wanted to bring everybody together in the district.”

Wit and Wisdom is what the new curriculum is called. It will be started on Monday in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

“We’re not introducing a new concept when we’re talking about main idea,” said Suzanne Brantley, Beaufort County Schools reading instructional specialist. “You’re using more rigorous texts with those students at a different grade level.”

“It ensures that that complexity of text is being used in all schools, all classrooms, every day, all day,” said Brantley.

Changing the way students read, write and comprehend in the classroom.

“Wit and Wisdom allows for collaboration, it allows for communication with students and parents. It definitely includes problem solving and critical thinking on a daily basis,” said Brantley.

This will create stronger minds throughout the county.

“I think they will notice a big change in expectations,” said Brantley. “It will be a challenge for students, a challenge for teachers, and a challenge for our curriculum team as well. And we’re upfront and honest with that.”

Although this curriculum will help students throughout the county, it’s especially helpful for those students who transition from school to school.

“From going to the south side to the north side,” said Keith Mitchell, principle at John Cotton Tayloe elementary school. “So it’s going to be a good way to get that transition to make it better spot for them and handle curriculum inside the schools.”

Transitioning or not, teachers are set to follow one mindset for all students this year.

“Stop watering it down and build a ladder up,” said Brantley. “Keep your bar high but let’s provide scaffolding to get students to that bar.”