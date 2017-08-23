Back to school safety tips

KINSTON N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT is your official back to school station and we’re just days away from the start of the year for many students across the East.

With the start of school, comes a lot of situations you and your kids may not have encountered before.

From crossing the street to saying no to strangers, dangers lurk everywhere.

With the start of the new school years means criminals are turning leaf.

Every year we see the same problems of kids getting hit by cars in cross walks and being abducted at the bus stop.

The Kinston Police Department has information all parents should share.

Your child should have a walking buddy whether it’s from the bus stop or to school – two heads are better than one.

Never take things from strangers like candy or presents as they could later lure a kid into a car.

Don’t let your kids tell any strangers their names.

“Strangers are everywhere, strangers aren’t ugly people they’re not evil looking people they’re people looking like just you and I,” said Woody Spencer, Public Information Officer for the Kinston Police Department. “So kids should not think it’s cartoon time and the bad guys look terrible and ugly, they’re not bad guys and bad girls can be anywhere.”

By taking the time to carefully prepare your child on how to handle some of these situations, you can make the difference in helping prevent crime in the community.

One other tip is to be cautious when putting your child’s name on things like a back pack or lunch box as criminals will look for it.