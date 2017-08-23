300 sign petition asking for better upkeep of Kinston cemetery

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some residents in Kinston are upset over how a local cemetery is caring for their relatives on the grounds.

“The grass is not even covered up and it’s been 8 years,” said Bobbi Jones.

8 years ago Bobbi Jones laid her mother to rest here at the Pinelawn Memorial Cemetery next to her father.

“When my parents bought their plot out here they were guaranteed perpetual care, they bought the plots of 30 years ago,” said Jones

As she wipes grass and debris off the head stone she says that care is dwindling.

Bobbi complains of high grass and weeds, broken driveways and visible mildew on statues and memorials.

“I voiced my complaints on Facebook and I could not believe how many people in other areas that have family members here that were disgusted with the way that the care has gone downhill,” added Jones

289 people have already signed the petition in 24 hours.

Including Diane Early, whose husband served the state for 30 years and now buried at Pinelawn.

“People thought a lot of him and he was honored he served with honor he deserves no less than to be honored and that cemetery,” said Early.

Bobbi sent a complaint to the n-c cemetery commission in June about the issue they are facing.

A response from the commission states that due to heavy rain in the past year in addition to an ongoing fertilizer effort extra grass has grown.

We reached out to Pinelawn for comment their spokesperson sent us this statement:

“We are committed to serving every family with dignity and respect and are reviewing our internal procedures to ensure that every grave site complies with the cemetery’s ongoing beautification efforts.”

Bobbie and Diane both say they’ve heard responses like this in the past and are still concern about fire ants and broken roadways.