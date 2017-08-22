Wilson bank robbery suspect now person of interest in murders of SC bank employees

Related Coverage Wilson BB&T bank robbery

CONWAY, N.C. (WNCT) – Police in South Carolina say man wanted for a Wilson bank robbery is now a person of interest in the double murders of two bank employees in Conway.

The Conway Police Department says it happened Monday afternoon at the Cres Com Bank. Police say when officers arrived just after 1:15p.m. they found the bodies of two employees. Investigators say the employees died from injuries sustained during the robbery.

Conway Police say following the robbery the suspect drove away in a victim’s car. The car is described as 4-door Chrysler 200 with a South Carolina tag number “IZM457”. Police say the car, pictured below, has tinted windows and a sticker on the glass that reads “River Life.”

As a result of the investigation, police identified Brandon Council as person wanted for questioning in the incident. Council is wanted by The Wilson Police Department for a bank robbery at the BB&T on Aug 10th. Police say Council, pictured below, may have cut off his dreads and asked people to reference the pictures below if you see him.

Police say the 32-year-old is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the South Carolina bank murders, or Council’s location, is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-274-6372.