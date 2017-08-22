Safety Travon Simmons opts to transfer from ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU senior strong safety Travon Simmons has decided to transfer out of the Pirates’ program according to an announcement from head football coach Scottie Montgomery on Tuesday afternoon.

A member of ECU’s preseason depth chart as a reserve in the secondary, Simmons did not immediately indicate where he would finish his collegiate career after being granted a full release by Montgomery.

“We’ve accepted Travon’s decision and he will be missed as a member of our football family,” Montgomery said. “However, our energy and focus are on the young men in our program who remain committed to the challenge of competition and development of leadership.”

Simmons was a two-year starter, opening 24 of 33 career contests and recording 105 tackles and 14 pass breakups. Among all projected returnees, he was the Pirates’ second-leading tackler heading into the 2017 campaign after tallying 53 last fall.

Simmons, who has one year of football eligibility remaining, was on track to earn a bachelor’s degree in finance from ECU this December.