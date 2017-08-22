Pitt-Greenville Airport adds new TSA body scanner

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt-Greenville Airport has added a new security checkpoint body scanner to help keep travelers safe.

The equipment, called advanced imaging technology, has the ability to keep detect potentially dangerous items on a person.

“Passengers will go into the machine, raise their arms, and using millimeter wave technology its able to pick up any type of metallic or any type of unnatural item that might be on the person’s body,” said Betty Stansbury, PGV airport director.

It then produces a gender-neutral image in way that is meant to protect travelers’ privacy.

“So you’ll see a generic outline of the traveler and then there will be a little box over the area where there may be something of interest,” said Stansbury.

It can also speed up the security process.

“One of the nice things about our hometown airport is the whole screening process might take you five minutes, max, to get through our screening,” Stansbury said

It joins Jacksonville and New Bern airports who also have the new machines.

“TSA is proud to announce have installed the latest technology here at Pitt-Greenville airport,” said Michael England, TSA national spokesman.

The device has also passed all safety standards.

“The energy emitted by millimeter waves technology is 1,000 times less than the international limits and guidelines,” Stansbury said.

The equipment costs around $1.5 million, but it was covered by the TSA.