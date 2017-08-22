‘Music on the Main’ series kicks off in Farmville

By Published:

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Music on the Main” series kicked off in Farmville Tuesday evening.

Jay and Deen Johnson, the owners of the Farmville Flower Basket, along with other local businesses partnered with the Farmville Chamber of Commerce to bring more people to the downtown area.

The event starts with the Band of Oz at 6 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. on Wilson and Church streets.

Businesses are staying open a little late for the event, which will continue every month.

WNCT Dominque Moody will have more on the event coming up at 10 p.m. on 9OYS.

 

 

