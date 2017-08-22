Miniature horses visit women and children at Vidant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Patients at Vidant Medical Center who cannot be out in nature had nature brought to them today.

Two miniature horses from Rocking Horse Ranch visited patients at the Women and Children Service’s Center.

It took six months of planning to get ponies Gunner and Sammy in the door, but once they were, they charmed patients.

Therapists say they have had pet therapy before, but it is the first time horses have been allowed in the hospital.

“I just think the patients were more excited because you don’t see ponies coming in the hospital,” Vidant recreational therapist Deborah Mashburn said. “I think it’s just an exciting thing, they see a calm animal, and patients love that, they were able to pet the ponies and just happy. It helps them cope with being here.”

It’s fascinating from a medical standpoint,” Rocking Horse Ranch executive director Malaika Albrecht said. “We can actually hook people up to monitors that are taking pulse and blood pressure, and we can actually see them lower it, so we can see that horses have a calming effect on people.”

People at the hospital say they hope to coordinate more visits from Gunner an Sammy in the future.