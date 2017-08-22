Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2013 Fountain shooting

Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pitt County man had agreed to a plea deal in the 2013 murder of Fountain man.

According to the Pitt County Clerk’s Office, Lamario Melton pleaded guilty to second-degree Murder on Monday.

Melton, along with three other people, was charged in connection to the murder of Anthony “Chubb” Parker back in 2013. That May, Parker was found shot in the head. He was in a coma for several months before passing away in December of the same year.

Following the 35-year-old’s death, the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office charged Melton and Anthony Phillips with first-degree murder. A juvenile was also charged in connection to Parker’s death.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office charged a fourth person, Samuel Melton, as an accessory.

Melton will spend 18-23 years in prison.

 

