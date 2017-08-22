Kinston Police look for person behind 2 weekend armed robberies

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in two weekend armed robberies.

Police say officers were called to the Dollar General on the 400 block of  E King Street just after 7:30 Saturday morning. The call came in as an armed person inside the store. Police say the employees were able to secure themselves in an office without the suspect seeing them. 

On Aug 20th. KPD says officers were called to an armed robbery at the RJ Fuel Market. It happened just after 7:30a.m. Investigators say a armed suspected entered the Queen Street store and demanded money from the clerk.

Kinston Police believe the same person is responsible for both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s