Kinston Police look for person behind 2 weekend armed robberies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in two weekend armed robberies.

Police say officers were called to the Dollar General on the 400 block of E King Street just after 7:30 Saturday morning. The call came in as an armed person inside the store. Police say the employees were able to secure themselves in an office without the suspect seeing them.

On Aug 20th. KPD says officers were called to an armed robbery at the RJ Fuel Market. It happened just after 7:30a.m. Investigators say a armed suspected entered the Queen Street store and demanded money from the clerk.

Kinston Police believe the same person is responsible for both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3160 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.