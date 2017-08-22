How to save money when back to school shopping

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – For many students in the East, the school year begins in less than a week.

With that, comes back to school shopping.

Shopping for new school supplies can be a kid’s favorite time, getting new stuff such as binders and pencils.

As a kid, it’s a lot of fun picking some of these items, but it can be expensive.

According to the National Retail Federation, back to school shopping this year is expected to reach over 83 billion dollars.

That’s an increase of over 10 percent from years past.

When you’re walking through the store things can quickly add up.

“What do I need to get that’s going to make my child’s learning effective,” said Ashley Jesse, A Greene County Central High School teacher. “Do they really need this fancy notebook keeper that’s 10 dollars when they can get a composition notebook that does the same thing has the same end goal.”

9 On Your Side is the official back to school station, so here are some tips to get the things you need at the price you want.

According to the Better Business Bureau, it’s best to make a shopping list.

Be sure to look at any items you can use from last year to cut costs at the checkout line.

Create a budget, if your goal is to reduce spending, tell yourself how much you want to spend.

Look for education discounts, a lot of stores have them.

Buy in bulk and when you do check the refund and exchange policies.

Keeping receipts are essential to the return process if you find something you don’t need.

With all that money saved you can put to other things or some other costs that may come up in the school year.