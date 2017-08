WILLIAMSPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville North State had a couple of practices Tuesday to get ready for their game Wednesday.

The team had batting practice around 11 a.m. and infield practice around 1 p.m.

The practice was a little bit sluggish to start off but they did pick it up at the end, and Brian Fields, the team’s manager, said he wasn’t worried and expects the team to be ready.

Players 9OYS talked to said they were excited to get back on the field.