HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Havelock says flooding is causing several road closures throughout the area.

City officials are urging drivers to use caution when driving in the following areas:

• FOREST HILL/ EAST MAIN

• KEITH DRIVE AND MCCOTTER BLVD.

• GOODING DRIVE

• JACKSON MOBILE HOME PARK

• EAST END OF JERRETT LANE

• PARK LANE

Havelock Police are also responding to a compromised awning at the Shell Fuel Station on Fontana Boulevard.