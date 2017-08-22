First Alert Forecast: Quiet for now, strong storms Wednesday

SUMMARY: A strong cold front may trigger severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Behind the front, a refreshing change in temperatures is expected this weekend. Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy but it is warm and quite humid. There are some areas of fog as well that may slow your morning commute.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 90’s and a 20 percent chance of a passing shower or storm. Humidity will be high, thus the heat index will be in the triple digits.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy tonight, it’s quiet but warm and humid, in the mid to upper 70s. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered storms (some strong to severe) and highs in the 90’s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor a developing low pressure system near the Bahamas, We are also tracking the leftover thunderstorms from former Tropical Storm Harvey. Click here for your tropical update.

