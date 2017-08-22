First Alert Forecast: Quiet for now, strong storms Wednesday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A strong cold front may trigger severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Behind the front, a refreshing change in temperatures is expected this weekend. Full forecast below:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy but it is warm and quite humid. There are some areas of fog as well that may slow your morning commute.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 90’s and a 20 percent chance of a passing shower or storm. Humidity will be high, thus the heat index will be in the triple digits.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly cloudy tonight, it’s quiet but warm and humid, in the mid to upper 70s. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered storms (some strong to severe) and highs in the 90’s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor a developing low pressure system near the Bahamas, We are also tracking the leftover thunderstorms from former Tropical Storm Harvey.  Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
79° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
81° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
84° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
88° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
89° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Tue
90° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Tue
90° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Tue
89° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
87° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
79° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
78° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
77° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
77° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
76° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
76° F
precip:
30%
7am
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
77° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
80° F
precip:
40%
10am
Wed
83° F
precip:
40%
11am
Wed
86° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Wed
89° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
90° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
92° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Wed
90° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Wed
90° F
precip:
80%
6pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Wed
81° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
60%
12am
Thu
74° F
precip:
60%
1am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
73° F
precip:
30%
4am
Thu
73° F
precip:
50%
5am
Thu
72° F
precip:
80%
6am
Thu
72° F
precip:
80%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.