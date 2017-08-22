Eye doctors warn of retina damage symptoms following eclipse viewing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Following the solar eclipse, some people have complained about having symptoms from starting directly at the sun.

Retina specialists in Greenville say that if you wore the solar eclipse glasses, you should be fine. However, there are still some things you need to monitor especially if you did not wear the glasses.

One of the biggest red flags, doctors say, is if you are having trouble reading. They also say that if you are experiencing blind spots, dark spots or blurred vision, you may have retina damage.

“The solar part of it starts as early as twelve hours later, but it may be months to years before they really realize, there is a problem with one of my eyes, or maybe both of my eyes,” East Carolina Retina Consultants opthalmologist Dr. Peter Van Houten said.

For people experiencing headaches or eye pain, that may be from the eclipse, but eye doctors say that is not related to retina damage.

“It would not give you flashing lights or floating objects,” Dr. Van Houten said. “You may have those for other reasons and those need to be seen, but that is not solar retinopathy.”

They say regardless of what symptoms you are experiencing, you should see a doctor if they are out of the ordinary.