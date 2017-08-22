Educators attend World View program to bring global issues into the classroom

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–900 educators from across the East gathered for a World View program hosted by Onslow County Schools

Teachers became students for the day as they learned about new techniques for bringing globalization into your students’ classrooms.

Topics included teaching global math and music as well as using digital technology to problem solve global issues.

“We are really looking to personalize learning,” Superintendent Mark Johnson, NC Public Instruction, said. “With technology, we have the world at students’ fingertips and it really helps them understand all the pathways to success available to them.”

The World View program is sponsored by UNC Chapel Hill.

Key speakers included the state superintendent, IBM’s new EdTech program senior lead Phaedra Boinodiris, and author William Ferriter.

“We want our students to have an understanding of their place in the world and an understanding of diverse languages and cultures,” Dr. Helen Gross, principal at Swansboro Middle School, said. “We are in our 6th year of our bilingual program, our SPLASH program, and our Confucius classrooms with our Chinese programs.”

Duplin, Harnett, Johnston and Wake County schools also attended the program.