Donate your solar eclipse glasses for the next eclipse

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you were lucky enough to have a pair of solar eclipse glasses Monday, you may be wondering what to do with them now.

The group Astronomers Without Borders is encouraging people to recycle them instead of throwing them away. They’re coordinating collections across the country and plan to redistribute them for the next solar eclipse.

“In 2019, there’s going to be a solar eclipse that’s going to go across South America and Asia,” said Lisa Williams, emergency management specialist with Beaufort County Emergency Management. “And they are planning to take these glasses and distribute them there to children.”

The Beaufort County Emergency Management office has decided to collect solar eclipse glasses as part of the effort.

“I thought well if people could collect them in their office, at school, in their family, and bring them here and drop them off to us, then i would package them and ship them.” said Williams.

They are collecting glasses through the end of August in a white mailbox located outside of the emergency management office located at 1420 Highland Drive in Washington. You can drop them off anytime day or night in the box. Williams simply asks that you place them in a plastic bag to protect the lens.

And if you were thinking of hanging on to them until the next solar eclipse in the U.S. in 2024, think again. Most solar eclipse glasses manufacturers says the lens expire after three years.

Astronomers Without Borders will be announcing where you can send your solar eclipse glasses soon. If you can’t wait, you can send them to Astronomers Without Borders’ corporate sponsor, Explore Scientific, based at 621 Madison Street, Springdale, AR 72762.

