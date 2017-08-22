Anticipation builds at next LLWS game approaches for North State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With a little more than 24 hours to go before Greenville North State’s next game in the Little League World Series, anticipation is building.

Players know they’re accomplishing things that have never been done.

“It’s been crazy making history here with the perfect game and the no-hitter,” said Drew Fields, North State outfielder. “And the first team, I think, ever in the United States, I don’t know. But making history here for Greenville and for us, it’s just been crazy. And everybody being in the stands with us — it’s been awesome.”

The team is confident and ready to play.

“It’s a great feeling that all the work and training and whatever else paid off and that we can all share it together, and we’re a part of history,” said Chase Anderson, North State pitcher.

The North State players know something special is going on. But for many of them, those memories aren’t limited to game time.

“Man, it’s been great,” said Cash Daniels-Moye. “I love coming out here to play. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. But my most favorite part I like to do is check out other people’s languages and stuff like that.

“It’s pretty fun, meeting other people (and) making all the new memories,” said Matthew Matthijs, North State infielder and pitcher.

Besides meeting other players representing teams all over the world and breaking records on the diamond the team is also doing something else: leaving a legacy that will last for years to come.

“Maybe in a couple of years, maybe 20 years there will be another team, and we can come and watch and talk to them and talk about our experience,” said Drew Fields, North State outfielder.

Fields was referring to the 1998 Tar Heel team that made it all the way to the U.S. Championship game in Williamsport and spoke to the current players last week. Many are at the championship.

If the North State team wins Wednesday, they will also play in the U.S. championship game Saturday.