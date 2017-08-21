Western Carolina experiences solar eclipse totality

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WNCT) — With only seven North Carolina counties in the path of solar eclipse totality, Thousands of people came onto Western Carolina University’s campus Monday to witness the once-in-a-lifetime event.

The band of the totality is only about 70 miles long so to be and it is extremely rare.

The campus fell under the shadow of the moon for about two minutes Monday, descending into total darkness with an incredible ring around the moon.

The temperatures dropped as the darkness began, and thousands of students cheered when the eclipse was completed.

Hotels in the area have been sold out for months.