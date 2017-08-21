Supply drives underway as new school year approaches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the new school year right around the corner, 9OYS is asking for your help.

A number of school districts, as well as our state’s governor, are organizing supply drives, so we put together a list of ways you can help out.

Governor Roy Cooper’s School Supply Drive will run from August 14 to September 8.

You can donate supplies at State Employees Credit Union branches, state government offices and business across North Carolina. For a full list of SECU branch buildings, click here.

If you would like to set up a supply drive where you work, just follow these instructions.

Once the drive is complete, Communities In Schools of North Carolina chapters and AmeriCorps volunteers will distribute the supplies to school classrooms across the state.

Here’s a list of needed items below:

Five Subject Spiral Notebook

Three Subject Spiral Notebook

Three Prong Pocket Folders

Packs of Wide Ruled Loose Leaf Paper

2 Pencils

Highlighters (any color)

Glue Sticks

Crayons

Pens (Blue, Red, Black)

Multiplication Flash Cards

Book Bag

Pencil Pouch

Scissors

Pencil Sharpener with container for shavings

Notebook Paper

Dry Erase Markers

Tissues

Loose Leaf Paper (College Ruled, Wide Ruled)

3×5 Index Cards

4 x 6 Index Cards

Packs of Lined Index Cards

Erasers

½ inch 3 ring binder with clear plastic cover

2 inch 3 ring binder

Ear buds or Headphones

Band-Aids

Hand Sanitizer

Marble Composition Book

Folders

Construction Paper

Spiral Bound Notebook

Dictionary/Thesaurus

Markers

10 Subject Dividers

Flash Drive

Graph Papers

A number of counties in Eastern North Carolina are holding supply drives of their own. Check out how you can donate below:

Greene County

Supplies may be dropped off or shipped to Greene County Schools at 301 Kingold Boulevard in Snow Hill. The ZIP Code is 28580.

Lenoir County

Lenoir County Public Schools is asking for community support to provide school supplies to LCPS students through the annual Adopt-A-Backpack fundraising campaign.

You can find more information about that here.

Carteret County

Donations are always welcome and can be provided to any public school in Carteret County.

Pitt County

You can contact lead school social worker Cassandra L. Campbell at at 1717 West 5th Street in Greenville to donate. She can be reached at 252-830-3578.

Onslow

Check out the school supply lists on their child’s school website or a school near them and donate any supplies they wish to that school.

