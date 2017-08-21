Onslow Co. teachers collect data for NASA during eclipse

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Onslow County, teachers collected data during today’s eclipse that will be used by NASA.

It’s part of NASA’s Globe Program, which is a network of citizen scientists typically made up of students and teachers.

Teachers at Swansboro Middle School worked with the Globe Program to gather data about the Earth’s temperature.

“What happens to the earth’s temperature?” Dr. Pat Curley, a director for CMAST, asked. “This is the first time we’ve had a solar eclipse during the digital age. This is an exciting event for the world scientists to be able to collect millions and millions of data.”

Teachers used LabQuest 2 sensors to chart the Earth’s temperature and cloud cover. Then, they entered the data into the Globe Observer app.

The data collected will be used in science and math classrooms this school year.

“I can stand up there all day and teach these things to them but until they actually do it they aren’t fully understanding,” Leah Nolan, a 7th-grade science and social studies teacher, said. “So this gives them real world experience with this sort of thing.”

More than 5,000 teachers from 25,000 schools across the nation are part of the Globe Program.

“This is just one part of what they call citizen science,” Curley said. “Because of the digital age, the normal citizen or kid in school can collect real data that’s real relevant.”