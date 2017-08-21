Make it Monday: Upcycling old furniture

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s back to school for college students across the East and that means finding decorations or cheap furniture for dorm rooms, apartments or houses.

In this week’s Make it Monday we’re showing you a great way to upcycle something old into something new.

Krystal Braswell of Inner Banks Paint and Decorating is showing us how to revamp an old end table.

“It’s a very inexpensive way to take an old piece of furniture, a cheap piece of furniture or something that you don’t even like the look of and rehab it and give it completely new life,” said Braswell. “We’re taking a very traditional piece of furniture that was stained a dark mahogany and we’re taking it to a fun gray blue.”

Here’s what you need:

– piece of furniture

– chalk paint

– angled brush

– finishing wax

– lint-free cloth

Before you begin, make sure you dust and clean your piece. Sand down any rough spots if necessary.

This project is quick and simple and you can paint right out of the chalk paint container. A benefit of painting with chalk paint is the thickness and consistency. It’s very forgiving, so you won’t need to prime or strip the piece.

To start, dip your angled brush and begin painting. This style of brush will make it easy to get in all the nooks and crannies of any detail. Don’t worry if it looks a little streaky, it will even itself out after your second coat.

Let the piece dry for about an hour before starting your second coat. Then, let it dry overnight.

Next, get your wax. You can get spray or canned wax. The purpose of the wax is to cure the piece.

“You can put drinks on it, hot or cold. It protects it and the life of the furniture,” said Braswell.

All you have to do is spray the wax right on the piece and then dab with a lint-free cloth or apply the canned wax evenly with a brush.

Let it dry for 24 hours and your piece is ready for its new look and new life.

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or Twitter!