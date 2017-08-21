Hundreds attend solar eclipse viewing party in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern Carolina had the opportunity to witness a partial eclipse Monday, with the moon covering about 90 percent of the sun.

There were dozens of viewing parties across the East, including one at a Time for Science in Grifton.

Hundreds of people showed up, all of them excited for a once in a lifetime experience.

“Well, I think since I’ll be 163 when the next one comes, I ought to see this one firsthand,” said Gary Clay, from Ayden. “You may see it better watching the TV but seeing it firsthand is really something you can remember.”

Nine-year-old Jordan Pugliese approved of the celestial event.

“The eclipse is cool so far!” Pugliese said.

The eclipse was no doubt the main attraction, but it wasn’t all this bash had to offer.

Live music, food and even tractor rides made Eclipse Day 2017 in Grifton one to remember.

“This is fun to be out with so many people saying, “Look, something natural and real,” said Barney Kane, from Greenville.