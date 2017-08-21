Halifiax Co. Sheriff: Four people killed in home invasion

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are dead following a home invasion Sunday in the Glenview Community of Fishing Creek Road, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp confirmed.

No suspect information was released.

Tripp said that the bodies were discovered Monday morning when a family member went to check on relatives, the website RRSpin reported.

Tripp told the website that it appeared some items had been taken from the home.

No other information was immediately available.

