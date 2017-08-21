Greenville North State enjoys birthday, eclipse on day off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville North State manager Brian Fields turned 43 Monday, and the team had a chance to celebrate on one of their days off.

The birthday festivities took place Monday afternoon at a downtown Williamsport restaurant.

The kids also got to put on their special glasses to the solar eclipse.

While it wasn’t as impressive in northwest Pennsylvania as it was in North Carolina, the kids weren’t sure there would be an eclipse, and they loved the glasses.

“I had no idea that it was going to happen anytime soon,” said Thomas Barrett, first baseman. “Like, it’s just black, and you see just the sun with a little black dot.”

“It was weird at first because if you don’t look at the sun you can’t see anything,” said Will Casey. “But, once you look at the sun you just see it. That’s the only thing you see.”