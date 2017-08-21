Greenville businesses benefit from North State gameday crowds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North State’s success at the Little League World Series in Williamsport means success for businesses back home.

“Greenville is showing outstanding support for North State boys,” Tie Breakers manager Benjamin Wyche said.

“The support has been almost overwhelming at times,” owner of Tie Breakers Brayom Anderson said.

They say the support brings hundreds of people through the door.

“Maybe having 50 or 60 people on a regular day, to having two or three hundred people on those game days,” Wyche said. “I compare them to our football, NFL football weekends on Sunday nights.”

Those crowds mean big bucks in cash registers.

“If I had to put a percentage number on it, I would say we are upwards of two to three hundred percent on some of those days,” Wyche said.

Several other bars and restaurants in Greenville are reaping the benefits as well.

“We have a lot of people come in and be seated where they can see the action and it’s been a great help for our business,” Carolina Ale House general manager John Watson said.

“Pretty much on every TV it’s being requested, like I said, Greenville is pretty excited and I think everyone is really behind the team,” Logan’s Roadhouse general manager Mike Weaver said.

They say it’s hard to keep up with the demand for the little league team from Greenville.

“We have actually ordered more on our delivery and add more deliveries just to keep up,” Wyche said.

“It’s a guessing game. You just order what you normally order and whatever is left, we just keep for the next week,” Anderson said.

They are already preparing for Wednesday’s game.

“We are already, it’s just we’ve already got 80 plus reservations for Wednesday night it’s going to be another packed house,” Anderson said.