First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot for the eclipse

SUMMARY: Summer continues for the first half of the week but a strong front with associated thunderstorms will move through mid-week and usher in a Fall-like forecast.

THIS MORNING: Awfully warm and muggy with temps in the 70s this morning with areas of fog, mainly inland. The fog can be dense at times, this morning. Skies are partly to mostly sunny.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny with a slight chance for a pop up shower or storm, mainly coastal. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s but will feel hotter than that thanks to the abundance of humidity.

TONIGHT: Another warm and humid night with mostly clear skies and there can be some areas of fog. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A hot start to the week until a cold front moves in Wednesday and behind the front it will feel almost like fall.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: The thin stripe here is the path where folks will see a 100 percent eclipse of the sun for about 2 minutes. The closer to this line, the higher percentage of the sun will be eclipsed. Eastern North Carolina will see about a 90 percent eclipse of the sun. The eclipsing will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the maximum eclipse of the sun will be around 2:47 pm.

TROPICS: Keeping an eye on what is left of Harvey. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 10% 90 ° F precip: 10% 90 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast