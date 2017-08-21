Deputies: 4 teens caused over $1.5M worth of damage to hotel under construction

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — Four teens Onslow County deputies said caused more than a $1.5 million worth of damage to a hotel under construction in Sneads Ferry were arrested Monday.

Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Holian Yvonne Houseweart,16, of Sneads Ferry, Christian Ray Deel, 18, of Hampstead and Matthew Scheffler, 18 of Hampstead. All three faces felony charges and were placed under $60,000 unsecured bonds.

A fourth person, a minor under the age of 16, was also charged in connection with the vandalism.

On August 1, 2017, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office uniform patrol deputies responded to 1248 Hwy 210 in Sneads Ferry for a report of vandalism, the site of a Hampton Inn under construction. A large amount of property damage had been done at the site including water damage from a main water valve that had been opened.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were aided by several Crime Stoppers tips that led to the four teens’ arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. Sgt. L. Hernandez at Lucinda_hernandez@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.