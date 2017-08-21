Carteret County 911 Center down, temporarily can’t receive 911 calls

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – According to the Morehead City Fire and Rescue, the Carteret County 911 Center is currently down.

As a result, the center is no able to receive 911 calls.

If you need assistance you are encouraged to call your local fire department or EMS station directly.

For those who live in Morehead City here is a list of numbers to call.

MCFD Station 1: (252) 247-2512

MCFD Station 2, (252) 247-2611

MCFD Station 3, (252) 726-1144

Carteret County Communications say they are working set up the backup system shortly.