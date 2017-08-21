Boy Scouts earn solar eclipse badge after viewing spectacle with their troop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With a once in a lifetime solar eclipse comes a once in a lifetime badge for boy scouts.

Troop 4096 met at the University Church of God Monday to watch the eclipse.

Participating scouts will receive a special blue and black badge for completing some requirements such as drawing a diagram of the eclipse, watching the eclipse with their troop and discussing safety.

“There’s going to be a lot of scouts you know, a lot of people trade badges all the time,” assistant scout master Jonathan Johnson said. “It’s a great trading tool when they get older. A lot of younger scouts may not have something so it’s a good time to swap some things.”

The scouts watched the eclipse with the glasses on and through home-made box viewers.

Their badges will be ordered soon.