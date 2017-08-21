Arrest made in July murder of former River Bend councilman in Florida

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL (WNCT) –Broward County deputies make an arrest in the July murder of a former Craven County councilmember.

On July 7th Karl Wolfer was found shot to death outside his home in Lighthouse Point, Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terrance Mathis on August 18th. The 33-year-old is accused of following Wolfer home after closing his story in Lauderdale Lakes. At 4:45a.m., deputies found Wolfer shot several times in his car.

According to the Town of River Bend, Wolfer was a part of the town council from 2009- 2013.

Investigators say Mathis previously served 13 years in prison for manslaughter in Miami. He was released in 2015.