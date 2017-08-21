5-year-old dies in domestic violence at UNC-Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old has died and his parents were injured in a domestic violence incident at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Multiple media outlets report the violence occurred shortly after midnight Sunday in a single-family residence at the Baity Hill family housing community. The UNC website describes Baity Hill as an apartment complex that houses graduate students and student families.

Authorities said a knife was used as the weapon in the violence, which also involved the child’s parents. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fall semester classes are scheduled to begin Tuesday at the university.