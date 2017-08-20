Marlboro Baptist Church holds blood drive

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A Farmville church took their mission one step further today to save lives.

Twenty five people donated blood today at Marlboro original free will baptist church.

The church teamed up with the American Red Cross.

All of the blood donated today will go to patients in need across america.

“It’s important for me, other than it being my job because I can actually see how the process works and it really does save lives,” said American Red Cross Phlebotomist, Stephanie Jones.

For more information on how you can save a life, visit the American Red Cross website or click here.