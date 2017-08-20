Locals react to little league world series

GREENVILLE N.C.(WNCT)- As you can imagine, the excitement in Williamsport trickled all the way back down to Greenville today.

People packed into Tie Breakers in Greenville to watch today game.

Some say being surrounded by other fans of the North State Team from Greenville makes the whole thing even more exciting.

“It has been unbelievable watching these guys. I’ve seen them play for a few years and I have seen the hard work,” said EB Aycock Middle School Baseball Coach, Kelby Thorndyke. “Everything they have been able to accomplish here and to see it on the national level. It is just been unbelievable.”

Thorndyke coached three of the kids at Aycock.

Greenville is now one win away from the US Championship game. They will play again on Wednesday.