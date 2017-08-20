HBO’s hacking woes continue with social media account attack

CBS News Published:
Richard Plepler
FILE - In this March 9, 2015, file photo, Richard Plepler, CEO of HBO, talks about HBO Now for Apple TV during an Apple event in San Francisco. Like HBO Go, the app that cable and satellite TV subscribers have, HBO Now gives you instant access to new TV episodes and movies, along with programs from months and years ago. You dont need a cable TV package to watch hit shows such as Game of Thrones and Girls. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

CBS NEWS– HBO says it is investigating another hack after the entertainment giant’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were compromised Wednesday night.

The hackers warned the network’s security is vulnerable. Anonymous hackers recently claimed to have stolen unaired episodes and scripts from popular HBO shows like “Game of Thrones” and also said they took data from the company’s servers, reports CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers.

“They really should be celebrating since ‘Game of Thrones’ is breaking viewership records,” said Matthew Belloni of The Hollywood Reporter. He says the battle over creative property is intensifying.

“This entire situation of a big corporate entity going back and forth with hackers is something you would see on an HBO show. These are high-profile targets, and hackers know they can get attention if they go after them,” Belloni said.

In the latest attack, the company’s Twitter and Facebook accounts appear to have been breached by a group called OurMine, which, in recent years, has taken over media accounts of Netflix, Marvel and Google.

In a separate attack in July, hackers claim to have stolen large files from the HBO servers – including internal emails, show scripts and unaired episodes of multiple shows.

On Sunday, leaked episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” popped up online.

The hackers released a video ransom note, demanding money and signing off with a cruel “Game of Thrones”-related joke: “Winter is coming – HBO is falling.”

A spokesperson for HBO told “CBS This Morning” the hacks are an effort, “to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in.” But Belloni said the attack on HBO is a wake-up call.

“Hollywood companies in particular are beefing up their security systems way more than before the Sony hack in 2014,” Belloni said. “I think they’re going to start doing even more to beef up security.”

HBO is also dealing with what it calls inadvertent leaks from its overseas partners.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s