GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a late night armed robbery.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night at Dreams Tobacco Mart on 501 S. Memorial Drive.

According to police, two young black males wearing masks held up a clerk at gunpoint before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for the suspects and asking anyone with information to come forward.