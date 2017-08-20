First Alert Forecast: Hot but a little less humid for Sunday

SUMMARY: A cold front stalls just off the coast as high pressure build in to our northwest.

TODAY: Sun and some clouds. Not quite as humid with a few storms along the coast. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and the chance for a storm at the coast. Areas of fog inland late. Lows will be in the 60’s & 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds & sun with the chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will again be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A hot start to the week as a high pressure stays in control though Tuesday. The next cold front moves in late Wednesday with rain and cooler less humid weather to end the week.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: The thin stripe here is the path where folks will see a 100 percent eclipse of the sun for about 2 minutes. The closer to this line, the higher percentage of the sun will be eclipsed. Eastern North Carolina will see about a 90 percent eclipse of the sun. The eclipsing will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the maximum eclipse of the sun will be around 2:47 pm.

TROPICS: Keeping and eye on Tropical Depression Harvey as well as two other clusters of storms.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
86° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
92° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
92° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
92° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
90° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
78° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
81° F
precip:
10%
11am
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
77° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
76° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
75° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
73° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
73° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
73° F
precip:
10%
