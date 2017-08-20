First Alert Forecast: Hot but a little less humid for Sunday

SUMMARY: A cold front stalls just off the coast as high pressure build in to our northwest.

TODAY: Sun and some clouds. Not quite as humid with a few storms along the coast. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and the chance for a storm at the coast. Areas of fog inland late. Lows will be in the 60’s & 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds & sun with the chance for a pop-up afternoon storm. Highs will again be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A hot start to the week as a high pressure stays in control though Tuesday. The next cold front moves in late Wednesday with rain and cooler less humid weather to end the week.

SOLAR ECLIPSE: The thin stripe here is the path where folks will see a 100 percent eclipse of the sun for about 2 minutes. The closer to this line, the higher percentage of the sun will be eclipsed. Eastern North Carolina will see about a 90 percent eclipse of the sun. The eclipsing will take place between 1pm and 4pm and the maximum eclipse of the sun will be around 2:47 pm.

TROPICS: Keeping and eye on Tropical Depression Harvey as well as two other clusters of storms. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 74 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 90 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 0% 92 ° F precip: 0% 92 ° F precip: 0% 92 ° F precip: 0% 90 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast