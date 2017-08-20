Camp Lejeune Marine charged in fatal hit and run that killed Onslow Co. teen

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–An active duty Marine driving while impaired hit and fatally killed an Onslow County teen who was walking down the road on Friday.

The Highway Patrol arrested Master Sgt. Remi Rodriguez, 45, and charged him with driving while impaired, felony hit and run, felony death by motor vehicle, and careless and reckless driving.

Rodriguez is in the Onslow County Jail as of Sunday, according to VineLink.

The Highway Patrol says Rodriguez was driving a Chevy pickup down Queens Creek Road when he ran off to the right and hit a curve warning sign. After hitting the sign, the Highway Patrol says he then hit a 17-year old walking down the road.

Rodriguez is part of the 2nd Marine Division, II MEF. He enlisted on January 5, 1994, and is originally from Cook County, Illinois, according to Lt. Col. Michael Armistead, public affairs officer.

We are working to gather more information about the teen’s identity.