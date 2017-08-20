Back to School Block Party provides free school supplies for Pitt County students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people flocked to Thomas Foreman Park for a back to school block party.

Pitt County students and their families were entertained with bouncy houses, face painting, barbecue and more.

Organizers also gave out 450 backpacks filled with school supplies.

“Make sure that the kids know that academic success is important and that it’s supported by their families and their community and that each year is another opportunity for academic success,” Karen Turnage said, chairperson for the Greenville Pitt Education Association.

Dozens of sponsors and donors came together to make this all happen. It is the tenth year they’ve thrown the back to school bash.

They head back to school next Monday.