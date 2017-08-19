Stuff the Bus provides school supplies to Beaufort County students in need

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Schools, Walmart, Vidant Beaufort and United Way teamed up to collect school supplies Saturday morning for students in need.

Stuff the Bus took place outside the Walmart in Washington.

U.S. Cellular kicked off the donations by providing boxes full of gift bags for students and other supplies.

The event ran from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

This is the seventh year Beaufort County Schools stuffed the bus.

“Our goal is to make sure that every child in our school system has what they need in order to be successful,” Beaufort County Schools Student Services Director Nicole Howard-Spencer said. “Whether they’re in kindergarten or if they’re a senior in high school, we want to make sure every child has what they need in order to be successful in our schools.”

The supplies will be collected and sorted based on grade level and distributed to Beaufort County Schools this week.

Children in need can simply go to their guidance counselor and get the supplies.

Organizers say they love having the chance to better a student’s learning experience.

“That makes me feel great,” Howard-Spencer said. “I also love when I’m standing out here and little kids who have never been on a bus and walk through, kids who haven’t started school yet. It makes me feel great that our community will come together and help those who are in need.”

If you didn’t get a chance to stuff the bus, it’s not too late to help.

Howard-Spencer says you can donate directly to any Beaufort County school or go by the Board of Education office.

They say they are always in need of pencils, paper, notebooks, folders, crayons, scissors and glue.

Teachers request Kleenex, paper towels and hand sanitizer.