Grifton public library gives out free solar eclipse glasses

GRIFTON, N.C.(WNCT)- One community made it easier to find solar eclipse glasses this morning.

Grifton Public Library gave out 523 free pairs of solar eclipse glasses today.

This was a part of the libraries initiative to educate on the dangers of looking into the sun too long and the damage it could od to your eyes.

Director of Astronomy at A Time for Science, Brian Baker, says he is delighted with the turnout.

“All the hype that has been built up this week has been incredible around the eclipse,” said Baker, “I’d imagine there’s a couple hundred people still lined up outside waiting to get there glasses.”

A Time for Science will be holding a viewing party on Monday starting at 1 PM in Grifton. The address is 949 Contentnea Lane and admission will be free.