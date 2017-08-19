Greenville’s Bagelman donates to North State Little League

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Bagelman bagels say they believe community is key.

When it comes to supporting the North State Little League team, making a donation was a no brainer.

Bagelman owner, John Grillo is contributing a large portion of their sales to the team.

He says the money will help families with the travel costs and wants to challenge the community to do the same.

“Everybody give a dollar, two dollars, five dollars!” said Grillo. “These kids are representing us, let’s support them. They’re great kids too!”

Grillo says he just wants the kids to have the best time possible while competing in Williamsport.